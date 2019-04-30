30 Apr 2019

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” over Southwest Bay & adjoining Southeast of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for Odisha, West Bengal & Srikakulam and Vijayanagaram Districts of Andhra Pradesh Coasts: Yellow Message

Report
from Government of India
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

India Meteorological Department PRESS RELEASE-7
Time of issue: 1630 hours IST
Dated: 30-04-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) & neighbourhood moved nearly northwards and intensified into severe cyclonic storm in the same evening (1730 hrs IST). Continuing to move nearly northwards, it intensified further into very severe cyclonic storm over southeast and adjoining southwest BoB in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 30th April 2019. At 1130 hrs IST of today it lay centred over southwest & adjoining southeast of BoB near latitude 12.6°N and longitude 85.7°E, about 800 km south of Puri (Odisha), 620 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and about 660 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka).

It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

