Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal: CYCLONE WARNING FOR WEST BENGAL COAST: ORANGE MESSAGE, TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST, DATED: 08.11.2019

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 28 (BOB/04/2019)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 8 th November 2019, over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, near Lat.18.1°N and Long. 87.6°E about 260 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 390 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 510 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) . It is very likely to intensify further till early morning of 9th November. It is very likely to move nearly northwards till 9th November morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by midnight of 9 th November as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph.