08 Nov 2019

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal: CYCLONE WARNING FOR WEST BENGAL COAST: ORANGE MESSAGE, TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST, DATED: 08.11.2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 08 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (617.53 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 28 (BOB/04/2019)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 8 th November 2019, over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, near Lat.18.1°N and Long. 87.6°E about 260 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 390 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 510 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) . It is very likely to intensify further till early morning of 9th November. It is very likely to move nearly northwards till 9th November morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by midnight of 9 th November as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph.

