09 Nov 2019

Sub: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over northwest Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning and Post-Landfall Outlook for West Bengal Coast: Red Message, Time of Issue: 1040 hours IST, Dated: 09.11.2019

from Government of India
India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 34 (BOB/04/2019)

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ (Pronounced as Bul bul) over northwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 9 th November 2019, over northwest Bay of Bengal, near Lat.20.4°N and Long. 87.6°E about 95 km east-northeast of Paradip (Odisha), 140 km south-southwest of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 100 km southeast of Chandbali, 140 km south-southwest Balasore, 130 km southsouthwest of Digha and 320 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to weaken gradually, move northeastwards and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by late evening/ night of 9 th November as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Bulbul’ is being tracked by the Doppler Weather Radars at Gopalpur, Paradip and Kolkata in addition to other observing platforms.

