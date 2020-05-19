Sub: Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Orange Message (TIME OF ISSUE: 0815 HOURS IST, DATED: 19.05.2020)

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 25 (BAY OF BENGAL 01/2020)

The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Westcentral and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 19 th May, 2020 near latitude 15.6°N and longitude 86.7°E over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 520 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)