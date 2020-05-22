Sub: Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ crossed West Bengal coast yesterday evening and gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh: Press Release - 10 (Dated: 21-05-2020, Time of issue: 1800 hours IST)

Yesterday’s extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ moved north-northeastwards and crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya (Bangladesh) near Sundarbans between 1530 and 1730 hrs IST of 20th May, 2020 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. Moving eastnortheastwards, it weakened into a severe cyclonic storm in the same night (2330 hrs IST) over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. It further weakened into a cyclonic storm over Bangladesh in the early hours (0230 hrs IST) of today, the 21st May 2020. Subsequently, it weakened into a deep depression and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 21st May, 2020 over Bangladesh near latitude 25.0°N and longitude 89.6°E about 300 km east-northeast of Kolkata, 110 km south-southeast of Dhubri and 80 km south-southeast of Rangpur (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 03 hours and into a well marked low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours

(1) Heavy rainfall Warning:

Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places very likely on 21st May, 2020.

Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 21st May, 2020.

(2) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph very likely over Western Assam & Western Meghalaya till evening and reduce gradually thereafter.

(3) Realised weather over West Bengal