Sub: Super cyclone, Amphan over Bay of Bengal to affect West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Press Release - 8 (Dated: 19-05-2020, Time of issue: 1600 hours IST)

Super Cyclone AMPHAN is a very intense cyclone with associated wind speed of 200-210 kmph. It is located about 360 km south of Paradip.

It is expected to cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening of 20th May 2020.

It will hit land with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

It will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on 19th and 20th. It will also cause heavy to very falls over SubHimalayan west Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st and Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.

Storm surge of about 4-5 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the time of landfall.