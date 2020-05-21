India
Sub: Super cyclone, Amphan over Bay of Bengal to affect West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Press Release - 8 (Dated: 19-05-2020, Time of issue: 1600 hours IST)
Super Cyclone AMPHAN is a very intense cyclone with associated wind speed of 200-210 kmph. It is located about 360 km south of Paradip.
It is expected to cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon to evening of 20th May 2020.
It will hit land with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.
It will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on 19th and 20th. It will also cause heavy to very falls over SubHimalayan west Bengal & Sikkim on 20th & 21st and Assam & Meghalaya on 21st May.
Storm surge of about 4-5 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low lying areas of south & north 24 Parganas and about 3-4 meters over the low lying areas of East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the time of landfall.
This cyclone has extensive damaging potential. It will cause extensive large scale damage.
(i) Damage expected over West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah,
Hoogli, Kolkata districts) and action suggested
Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.
Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles. Disruption of rail/road link..
Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards. Blowing down of palm & coconut trees. Uprooting of large bushy trees. Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.
Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:
Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.
Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
People in affected areas to remain indoors. Mobilise evacuation from Low lying areas.
Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.
(ii) Damage expected over Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj)
Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Potential threat from flying objects. Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.
Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.
Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.
Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.
Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:
Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.
Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
People in affected areas to remain indoors.
Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.
Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for detailed bulletins and updates on the system.