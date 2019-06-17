17 Jun 2019

Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ over Northeast and adjoining Northwest & Central Arabian Sea TIME OF ISSUE: 1430 HOURS IST DATED: 16.06.2019 - Bulletin No 50

Report
from Government of India
Published on 16 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (393.58 KB)

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘VAYU’ (pronounced as VAA’YU) over Northeast and adjoining northwest & Central Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 05 kmph in last six hours, and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of 16 th June, 2019 near latitude 21.0°N and longitude 65.0°E over Northeast and adjoining northwest & Central Arabian Sea, about 490 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 450 km west-southwest of Dwarka (Gujarat) and 550 km west-southwest of Bhuj (Gujarat). The system is very likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Deep Depression during subsequent 12 hours. The system is very likely to move slowly northwards during next 06 hours and then recurve gradually northeastwards and cross north Gujarat coast by midnight of 17th June 2019 as a Depression.

