Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ over northwest Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1240 hours IST Dated: 03-10-2021

Yesterday’s Severe Cyclonic Storm “Shaheen” over northwest Arabian Sea continued to move west-northwestwards until the mid-night of yesterday, the 2nd October 2021. Thereafter it started moving westwards for some time and subsequently re-curved west-southwestwards since the early morning of today, the 3rd October. Continuing to move further westsouthwestwards, it lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 3rd October, 2021 over Gulf of Oman & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, near latitude 24.2°N and longitude 59.0°E, about 1050 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 200 km west-southwest of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 90 km northeast of Muscat (Oman).

The system is very likely to continue to move west-southwestwards towards Oman coast and weaken gradually. It is very likely to cross Oman coast between Long.56°E & 58°E, around 57°E, by early hours of 4th October 2021, as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 – 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

The system has moved away from the Indian coast and no adverse weather of any kind is expected over India.

Warnings:

(i) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph likely to prevail over Gulf of Oman and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea during next 12 hours. It would gradually decrease becoming 100 - 110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph over Gulf of Oman from the night of today, the 03rd Oct., reduce further becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over Gulf of Oman from the early hours of 04th Oct. and reduce substantially thereafter.

(ii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be high to very high over Gulf of Oman and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea till evening of today, the 03rd Oct. It would be high to very High over Gulf of Oman and adjoining north Oman coast from the night of 3rd October during subsequent 12 hours.