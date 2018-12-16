16 Dec 2018

Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm "Phethai‟ over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (Puducherry) Coasts “Orange Message”, Time of issue: 0130 hours IST, Dated: 17.12.2018

Report
from Government of India
Published on 17 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (745.36 KB)

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘PHETHAI’ over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 16 th December, 2018 over westcentral & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.0°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 260 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 280 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 330 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada during 17th December afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.