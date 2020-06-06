Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Arabian Sea during 1st-4th June (Time of issue: 1900 hours IST Dated: 05-06-2020)

Life History of NISARGA:

• A low pressure area formed over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of 31st May 2020.

• Under favourable environmental conditions, it concentrated into a depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of 1st June 2020.

• It intensified into deep depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) and into cyclonic storm “NISARGA” in the noon (1130 hrs IST) of 2nd June.

• It moved northwards till evening (1730 hrs IST of 2nd June). Thereafter, it gradually recurved northeastwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of 3rd June 2020.

• Further moving northeastwards, it crossed Maharashtra coast close to south of Alibagh as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during 1230-1430 hrs IST of 03rd June.

• Continuing to move northeastwards after landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm in the evening (1730 hrs IST) over north Madhya Maharashtra and into a deep depression in the midnight (2330 hrs IST) of 3 rd June 2020 over the same region.

• It further weakened into a depression over western parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) and into a well marked low pressure area in the evening (1730 hrs IST) of 4th June over central parts of Madhya Pradesh.

• It lay as a low pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar in the afternoon (1430 hrs IST) of today, the 5th June. The observed track of the system is presented in Fig. 1.