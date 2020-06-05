Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ crossed Maharashtra coast close to south of Alibagh on 3rd afternoon and gradually weakened into a depression today morning (Time of issue: 1130 hours IST Dated: 04-06-2020)

Yesterday’s severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northeastwards and crossed Maharashtra coast close to south of Alibagh as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during 1230-1430 hrs IST of 03rd June. Continuing to move northeastwards after landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm in the same evening (1730 hrs IST) over north Madhya Maharashtra and into a deep depression in the same midninght (2330 hrs IST) over the same region. It further weakened into a depression over westrn parts of Vidarbha and neighbourhood in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 4th June 2020. At 0830 hours IST of today, it lay centered over northwestern parts of Vidarbha and adjoining Madhya Pradesh near latitude 21.2°N and longitude 76.9°E, about 60 km northwest of Akola (Maharashtra), 220 Km west-northwest of Nagpur (Maharashtra) and 230 km south-southeast of Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and weaken into a well marked Low pressure area by today evening.