Sub: (A) Severe Cyclonic Storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea; (B) Depression over westcentral Arabian Sea, TIME OF ISSUE: 1650 HOURS IST DATED: 01.11.2019

BULLETIN NO. : 19 (ARB/04/2019)

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea

The Severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 01st November, 2019 over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 70.0°E, about 610 km south of Veraval (Gujarat), 590 km north-northwest of Mangaluru (Karnataka) and 410 km west of Goa. It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 24 hours, west-northwestwards during 02nd to 04th November and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.