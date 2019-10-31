Sub: (A) Severe Cyclonic Storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area: CYCLONE WARNING FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS (RED MESSAGE); (B) Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over westcentral Arabian Sea

India Meteorological Department Earth System Science Organisation (Ministry of Earth Sciences) TIME OF ISSUE: 1900 HOURS IST DATED: 31.10.2019

BULLETIN NO. : 12 (ARB/04/2019)

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area: CYCLONE WARNING FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS (RED MESSAGE)

The Severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 06 hours, crossed Lakshadweep Islands and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 31 st October, 2019 near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 72.4°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area about 080 km northeast of Cherbaniani Reef (Lakshadweep), 120 km northnortheast of Cheriapani Reef (Lakshadweep), 130 km northeast of Chetlat (Lakshadweep), 190 km north-northeast of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 250 km north-northeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep), and 400 km west-northwest of Kozhikode (Kerala). It is very likely to move north-northwestwards during next 06 hours. Then, it is very likely to move northwestwards during subsequent 06 hours and thereafter move west-northwestwards. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

Aminidivi reported maximum wind speed of 59 kmph at 1730 hrs IST of today