Sub: (A) Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea; (B) Deep Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, TIME OF ISSUE: 1715 HOURS IST, DATED: 06.11.2019

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 59 (ARB/04/2019) & BULLETIN NO.: 12 (BOB/04/2019)

(A) Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea

The Severe Cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea moved nearly eastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 06 th November, 2019 over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 19.6°N and longitude 67.1°E, about 350 km westsouthwest of Porbandar (Gujarat), 370 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 420 km westsouthwest of Diu. It is very likely to move nearly eastwards, weaken into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move east-northeastwards, weaken further into a Deep Depression by morning of tomorrow, the 7th November over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast and lie centered about 40 kilometers south of Diu around noon ofth November as a deep depression. Continuing to move east-northeastwards, it would further weaken into a depression by tomorrow evening.

[...]

BULLETIN NO. : 12 (BOB/04/2019)

(B) Deep Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

The Deep Depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 6th November 2019, over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, near Lat.13.4°N and Long. 89.3°E, about 390 km westnorthwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), about 810 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 920 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 960 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) . It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards for some time and then north-northwestwards towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.