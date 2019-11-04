04 Nov 2019

Sub: (a) Severe Cyclonic Storm “MAHA” over eastcentral Arabian Sea (b) Depression over westcentral Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1200 hours IST, Dated: 03-11-2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 03 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (550.51 KB)

Press Release - 11

(a) Severe Cyclonic Storm “MAHA” over eastcentral Arabian Sea

Yesterday’s severe cyclonic storm “MAHA” (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards in past 24 hrs and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 3 rd November, 2019 over the same region near latitude 17.6°N and longitude 66.4°E, about 550 km westsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 580 km west-southwest of Diu.

It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 06 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till 04th November, re-curve eastnortheastwards thereafter and weaken gradually from 5th November onwards. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Diu and Dwarka as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph around mid-night of 6th November/ early hours of 7th November, 2019.

