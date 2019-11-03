Sub: (a) Severe Cyclonic Storm “MAHA” over eastcentral Arabian Sea (b) Depression over westcentral Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 02-11-2019
PRESS RELEASE- 10
(a) Severe Cyclonic Storm “MAHA” over eastcentral Arabian Sea
Yesterday’s severe cyclonic storm “MAHA” (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards in past 24 hrs and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 02nd November, 2019 over the same region near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 68.3°E, about 540 km southsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 550 km south-southwest of Diu.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till 04th November and recurve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts, thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. However, after the re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken gradually while moving east-northeastwards.