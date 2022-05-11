Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ over Westcentral Bay of Bengal - Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh coast (Red Message), Time of Issue: 0200 Hours IST Dated: 11.05.2022

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 10th May, over same region near latitude 15.5°N and longitude 81.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 300 km southsouthwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 540 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 650 km southwest of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th May morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards, move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni & Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by 11th May evening. Then it is likely to move northeastwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by 11th May morning and into a depression by 12th May morning.

The cyclonic storm is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).