Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, Time of Issue: 0530 Hours IST Dated: 10.05.2022

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 10th May, over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 84.2°E, 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km southsoutheast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast & adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.