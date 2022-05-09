Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘ASANI’ over Westcentral and adjoining South Bay of Bengal, Time of Issue: 0845 Hours IST Dated: 09.05.2022

The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ (pronounced as Asani) over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 09 th May, over Westcentral and adjoining South Bay of Bengal, near latitude 13.7°N and longitude 86.3°E, about 870 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 730 km west-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 550 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 680 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move northwestwards till 10th May and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 48 hours.