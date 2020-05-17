Sub: Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN)’ over central parts of south Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for West Bengal Coast and Cyclone watch for Odisha coast: Yellow Message (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST, Dated: 17.05.2020)

Yesterday’s depression over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) intensified into a deep depression in the same afternoon (1430 hrs IST of 16th May), into cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN)’ in the same evening (1730 hrs IST of 16th May) over the central parts of south BoB. It further intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 17th May, 2020 and lay centred over the same region near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1140 km southsouthwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1260 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest BoB and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during afternoon / evening of 20th May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.