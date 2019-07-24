24 Jul 2019

Sub: Reduction in rainfall activity over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 1-2 days and increase of rainfall activity over northern plains and central India during 25-27 July (Dated: 23rd July, 2019; Time: 1400 hours IST)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 23 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (52.54 KB)

Current Meteorological conditions

  • The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position, while eastern end passes through north of its normal position. The trough is very likely to shift southwards gradually and become more marked from 25th onwards.

  • A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal around 26th July.

Forecast & Warnings

  • Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely over Konkan & Goa and over Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

  • The rainfall activity is very likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from 24th July for the subsequent 3-4 days with peak intensity on 25th & 26th July, 2019. Hence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan,
    Maharashtra & Goa during same period.

  • The ongoing heavy to very heavy along with extremely heavy rainfall activity over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim is very likely to reduce after 24 hours.

Heavy rain: 64.5-115.5 mm/day; Very heavy rain: 115.6-204.4 mm/day; Extremely heavy rain: more than 204.4 mm/day, Widespread (76-100% stations), Fairly widespread (51-75% stations) and Scattered/at a few places (26-50% stations).

  • For further details and forecast updates kindly visit websites of: IMD, New Delhi: http://www.imd.gov.in/pages/allindiawxfcbulletin.php

  • For district level warning, kindly visit website of Meteorological Centres/Regional Meteorological Centres of IMD at state levels

