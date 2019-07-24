Sub: Reduction in rainfall activity over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 1-2 days and increase of rainfall activity over northern plains and central India during 25-27 July (Dated: 23rd July, 2019; Time: 1400 hours IST)

Current Meteorological conditions

A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal around 26th July.

The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position, while eastern end passes through north of its normal position. The trough is very likely to shift southwards gradually and become more marked from 25th onwards.

Forecast & Warnings

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely over Konkan & Goa and over Coastal Karnataka during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

The rainfall activity is very likely to increase over central India, adjoining northern parts of peninsular India and also along the northern plains from 24th July for the subsequent 3-4 days with peak intensity on 25th & 26th July, 2019. Hence fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan,

Maharashtra & Goa during same period.