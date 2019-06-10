Sub: Onset of Monsoon – 2019 over Kerala

In view of the enhanced cloudiness, strengthening of westerlies and persistent cyclonic circulation in the lower & mid-levels over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep area, some parts of Kerala & south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area, some more parts of Southwest, Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal.