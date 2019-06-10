Sub: Onset of Monsoon – 2019 over Kerala
Press Release
Dated: 08th June 2019
Time of Issue: 1300 hrs IST
Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, the 08th June 2019.
In view of the enhanced cloudiness, strengthening of westerlies and persistent cyclonic circulation in the lower & mid-levels over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, most parts of Lakshadweep area, some parts of Kerala & south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area, some more parts of Southwest, Southeast & Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal.
Thus the Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala, today, the 08th June 2019, against the normal date of 1st June.