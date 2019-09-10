Sub: Ongoing intense rainfall activity over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Gujarat (Date: 9th Sept, 2019 Time: 2000 hours IST)
Current Meteorological conditions
A Low Pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood. It is very likely to persists over same area during next 48 hours and weaken into a cyclonic circulation in lower & middle tropospheric level over same region during subsequent 48 hours.
An east-west oriented shear zone runs along Lat. 22°N at middle tropospheric levels passing through the above low pressure area.
Observed Rainfall:
Rainfall recorded at 0830 hours IST of 09.09.2019 during past 24 hours (in cm): Seoni31.3, Vidisha-17.8, Harda-17.6, Keolari-14.7, Bhopal-14.0, Garoth-13.8, Raisen-13.1 and Khategaon-12.8.
Rainfall recorded at 1730 hours IST of 09.09.2019 during past 9 hours (in cm): Sidhi-5.8, Gwalior-3.5, Jabalpur-2.9 and Hoshangabad-2.5.
Forecast & Warnings
In association with above mentioned weather systems, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over west Madhya Pradesh during 9 th & 10th Sept. and Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls during 11th to 13th Sept. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 9 th to 13th Sept.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state during 9 th & 10th Sept.