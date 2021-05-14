Sub: Low pressure area over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area & it’s likely intensification into a Cyclonic Storm by 16th May 2021, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST Dated: 13-05-2021

A low pressure area has formed over southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area today, the 13th May morning (0830 hrs IST). It is very likely to become well marked over Lakshadweep area by 14th morning, concentrate into a Depression over the same region by 15th morning and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around 18th May evening.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Lakshadweep Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places very likely on 13th & 14th May, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on 15th May, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 16th May.

Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala on 13th May, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20 cm) at isolated places on 14th & 15th and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 16th & 17th May.

Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts): Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 14th May, heavy to very heavy falls with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 15th May and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 16th May.

Karnataka (coastal & adjoining Ghat districts): Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 13th, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 14th , heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on 15th, heavy to very heavy fall at a few places on 16th and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on 17th May.

South Konkan & Goa: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 15th and heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces on 16th & 17th May.