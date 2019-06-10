Sub: Low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep & Eastcentral Arabian Sea

Press Release No. 1

Date: 09th June, 2019

Time of Issue: 1330 hrs IST

Weather Systems:

A low pressure area formed over Southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep & Eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours.