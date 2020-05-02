Sub: Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST, Dated: 01-05-2020)

A Low Pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning hours of today the 01st May 2020.Its intensification is expected to be slow and delayed.

Accordingly, it is likely to become more marked over the same region during next 48 hours, concentrate into a Depression over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards gradually till 05th May.

Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall (over the Islands):

Light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 1st & 2nd May and at most places during 3rd – 5 th May. Nicobar Islands are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places on 2 nd & 3rd May. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 4 th & 5th May.

(ii) Wind warning Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal on 1st May, over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea on 2nd & 3 rd May, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 4 th May and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 5 th May.

(iii) Sea condition Sea condition will be rough to very rough over south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal during 1st – 5 th May 2020.

(iv) Fishermen Warning The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal on 1st May, into south Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal on 2 nd & 3 rd May and over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 4 th & 5th May 2020.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.