01 Jul 2019

Sub: Low Pressure Area over northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and associated increase in rainfall activity over east & central India - Dated: 30th June, 2019: Time: 1400 hours IST

Report
from Government of India
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (46.75 KB)

  • A Low Pressure Area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood on today, the 30th June, 2019. It is likely to become more marked and concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours.

  • In association with this, conditions are very likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central India, some more parts of West India and some parts of East Rajasthan during 1st to 3rd July. Conditions are also very likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, many parts of West Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 2nd to 4th July.

  • Due to likely westward movement of low pressure system, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days. Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat region, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are very likely to witness enhanced rainfall activity during 3-4 days. The detailed sub-division wise warnings are given below:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.