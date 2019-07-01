Sub: Low Pressure Area over northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and associated increase in rainfall activity over east & central India - Dated: 30th June, 2019: Time: 1400 hours IST

A Low Pressure Area has formed over northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood on today, the 30th June, 2019. It is likely to become more marked and concentrate into a Depression during next 48 hours.

In association with this, conditions are very likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central India, some more parts of West India and some parts of East Rajasthan during 1st to 3rd July. Conditions are also very likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, many parts of West Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 2nd to 4th July.