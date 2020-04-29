Sub: Likely formation of a Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 30th April 2020 and its further intensification (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST, Dated: 27-04-2020)

A Low Pressure area is very likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 30th April 2020.

It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along Andaman & Nicobar Islands, towards Myanmar coast during 30th April – 3 rd May 2020.

Under its influence, the following adverse weather is likely over & around Andaman & Nicobar Islands and surrounding Sea areas.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Nicobar Islands on 30th April. The intensity and spatial extent is likely increase further during the subsequent days becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places over the entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 1st , 2 nd & 3rd May. Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 1st May and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 2nd May. Heavy falls at isolated places likely over Andaman Islands on 3 rd May.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th April & 1st May 2020, 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over north Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and adjoining southeast & east central Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd May.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th April & 1st May 2020 and over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast & east central Bay of Bengal on 2 nd & 3rd May.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the Sea along & off north Sumatra coast, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast & east central Bay of Bengal from 30th April to 3rd May 2020.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments are being informed regularly.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.