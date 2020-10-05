Sub: Likely formation of a Low pressure area over Andaman Sea around 9th October and its gradual intensification into a Depression over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 2 days (Time of issue: 1430 hours IST, Dated: 04-10-2020)

Weather Systems:

A fresh low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around 9 October 2020. It is very likely to move north-westwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with gradual intensification into a depression during subsequent 2-3 days.

The current Low Pressure Area lies over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast. It is very likely to persist there till 5 October and become less marked thereafter. However, its associated cyclonic circulation is very likely to move over to south Chhattisgarh on 6th Oct and remain active till 7th Oct.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning

Rainfall (over Andaman & Nicobar Islands) Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy (6.5-12 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall at isolated places would occur over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 9th and 10th October.

Rainfall (over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal);Under the influence of current Low Pressure Area over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Odisha coast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during next 4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during 04-06 October, Jharkhand on 04, 06 & 07, over Bihar on 06 & 07, Chhattisgarh from 04 to 07 2020. Under the influence of fresh Low Pressure Area, rainfall activity very likely to increase over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th to 13th Oct, 2020.

(ii) Wind warning Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph would prevail of north Andaman Sea, East central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th October; 50-60 kmph over central Bay of Bengal on 10th and 11th

October and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and adjoining North Bay of Bengal on 11th October.

(iii) Sea condition Sea condition will be rough to very rough over the areas of north Andaman Sea, East central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th October; over central Bay of Bengal on 10th and 11th October and over North Bay of Bengal on 11 th October.

(iv) Fishermen Warning Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea, East central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 9th and 10th October; over central Bay of Bengal on 10th and 11th October and over North Bay of Bengal on 11th October.

Kindly visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.