Sub: Likely formation of a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May 2021, Time of issue: 1500 hours IST Dated: 11-05-2021

A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May and continue to move north-northwestwards.

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall:

Lakshadweep Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places on 13th May and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 14th May. The intensity is likely to further increase and very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 15th May.

Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala on 14th & 15th May.

Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 14th May & at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu on 15th May.