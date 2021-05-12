India
Sub: Likely formation of a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May 2021, Time of issue: 1500 hours IST Dated: 11-05-2021
A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May and continue to move north-northwestwards.
Warnings:
(i) Rainfall:
Lakshadweep Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places on 13th May and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 14th May. The intensity is likely to further increase and very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely on 15th May.
Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kerala on 14th & 15th May.
Tamil Nadu: Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Tamil Nadu on 14th May & at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Ghat districts of Tamil Nadu on 15th May.
Karnataka: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & adjoining Ghat areas of south interior Karnataka on 14th May & very heavy falls at isolated places on 15th May.
(ii) Wind warning
Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep – Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean from 14th May morning. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the same region from 15th morning.
It is likely to increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 60 – 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area from 16th May morning.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along & off Kerala coast on 14th May and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off Kerala - Karnataka coasts on 15th & 16th May.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to prevail over ComorinMaldives area during 14th – 15th May.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to prevail along & off Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 16th May.