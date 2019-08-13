Sub: Intense rainfall activity over Central parts of the country (Dated: 12th August, 2019: Time: 1400 hours IST)

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls(>20.4cm) at isolated places are very likely over Odisha on 12th; Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 13th; East Madhya Pradesh on 13th & 14th and over West Madhya Pradesh & East Rajasthan on 14th & 15th.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely along west coast with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala on 12th & 13th; over coastal Karnataka on 12th and over Konkan & Goa on 13th & 14th. Rainfall intensity is very likely to decrease thereafter over these areas.