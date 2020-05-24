Sub.: a) Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest, Central and adjoining Peninsular India during next 5 days b) Intense rainfall activity over Northeast India during 25th – 27th May (Time: 1600 hours IST, Dated: 23rd May, 2020)

Government of India

Earth System Science Organization

Ministry of Earth Sciences

India Meteorological Department

i) Dry northwesterly winds are prevailing over Northwest and Central India since last two days and it is likely to continue to prevail during next 4-5 days. Under its influence, heat waves to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India and adjoining Central India. Rainfall activity has significantly reduced over south Peninsular India, giving rise to development of heat wave conditions over parts of that region also.

ii) Under the influence of converging strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal,

Northeast India is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls during 25th – 27th May, 2020.

Observed Weather: