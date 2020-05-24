India
Sub.: a) Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest, Central and adjoining Peninsular India during next 5 days b) Intense rainfall activity over Northeast India during 25th – 27th May (Time: 1600 hours IST, Dated: 23rd May, 2020)
Government of India
Earth System Science Organization
Ministry of Earth Sciences
India Meteorological Department
i) Dry northwesterly winds are prevailing over Northwest and Central India since last two days and it is likely to continue to prevail during next 4-5 days. Under its influence, heat waves to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over plains of northwest India and adjoining Central India. Rainfall activity has significantly reduced over south Peninsular India, giving rise to development of heat wave conditions over parts of that region also.
ii) Under the influence of converging strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal,
Northeast India is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls during 25th – 27th May, 2020.
Observed Weather:
Yesterday, heat wave conditions in some parts had been observed over West Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan and Vidarbha. The highest maximum temperature of 46.6°C was reported at Churu (West Rajasthan).
Parts of Northeast India had been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls since last 2 days. Rainfall (cm) reported in Meghalaya: Sohra-33 & Sohra (RKM)- 28