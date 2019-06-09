09 Jun 2019

Sub: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest, Central and adjoining Peninsular India during next 2 days and to abate gradually

Report
from Government of India
Published on 02 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (225.3 KB)

Press Release

Dated: 02nd June, 2019
Time: 1600 hours IST

Observed Heat Wave Conditions:

  • Yesterday, Severe Heat Wave conditions were observed in some parts over West Rajasthan and at isolated pockets over East Rajasthan & East Uttar Pradesh; Heat Wave conditions were observed in many parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; in some parts over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

  • Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, severity of the heat wave very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from today onwards. Detail heat wave warnings as follow:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.