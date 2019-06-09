Sub: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions over Northwest, Central and adjoining Peninsular India during next 2 days and to abate gradually
Press Release
Dated: 02nd June, 2019
Time: 1600 hours IST
Observed Heat Wave Conditions:
Yesterday, Severe Heat Wave conditions were observed in some parts over West Rajasthan and at isolated pockets over East Rajasthan & East Uttar Pradesh; Heat Wave conditions were observed in many parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; in some parts over East Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, severity of the heat wave very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from today onwards. Detail heat wave warnings as follow: