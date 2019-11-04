Sub: (A) Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE, TIME OF ISSUE: 2030 HOURS IST, DATED: 04.11.2019

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 44 (ARB/04/2019)

Sub: (A) Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE;

(B) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over North Andaman Sea: Informatory Message

The Extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 04 th November, 2019 over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 18.9°N and longitude 64.1°E, about 690 km westsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 740 km west-southwest of Diu and 650 km west-southwest of Porbandar. It is very likely to maintain intensity during next 12 hours and weaken thereafter. It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during next 12 hours and then move rapidly eastnortheastwards. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph by early hours ofth November, 2019.