04 Nov 2019

Sub: (A) Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE, TIME OF ISSUE: 2030 HOURS IST, DATED: 04.11.2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (962.18 KB)

India Meteorological Department
Earth System Science Organisation
(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO. : 44 (ARB/04/2019)

Sub: (A) Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE;
(B) Well Marked Low Pressure Area over North Andaman Sea: Informatory Message

(A) Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘MAHA’ (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral Arabian and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea: CYCLONE ALERT FOR GUJARAT COAST: YELLOW MESSAGE

The Extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA (Pronounced as M’maha) over eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 04 th November, 2019 over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 18.9°N and longitude 64.1°E, about 690 km westsouthwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 740 km west-southwest of Diu and 650 km west-southwest of Porbandar. It is very likely to maintain intensity during next 12 hours and weaken thereafter. It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during next 12 hours and then move rapidly eastnortheastwards. It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph by early hours ofth November, 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.