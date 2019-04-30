Sub: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for Odisha, West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram & Visakhapatnam Districts of Andhra Pradesh Coasts: Yellow Message

India Meteorological Department BULLETIN NO. : 35 (BOB/02/2019)

TIME OF ISSUE: 0145 HOURS IST

DATED: 01.05.2019

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm „FANI‟ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 30th April, 2019 over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.5°N and longitude 84.4°E, about 710 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 480 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further and move northwestwards till 01st May noon and thereafter recurve northnortheastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3 rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.