30 Apr 2019

Sub: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI” over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for Odisha, West Bengal and Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram & Visakhapatnam Districts of Andhra Pradesh Coasts: Yellow Message

Report
from Government of India
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (945.94 KB)

India Meteorological Department BULLETIN NO. : 35 (BOB/02/2019)
TIME OF ISSUE: 0145 HOURS IST
DATED: 01.05.2019

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm „FANI‟ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 30th April, 2019 over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.5°N and longitude 84.4°E, about 710 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 480 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further and move northwestwards till 01st May noon and thereafter recurve northnortheastwards and cross Odisha Coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, to the south of Puri around 3 rd May afternoon with maximum sustained wind of speed 175-185 kmph gusting to 205 kmph.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.