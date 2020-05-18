Sub: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Orange Message

India Meteorological Department

TIME OF ISSUE: 0845 HOURS IST

DATED: 18.05.2020

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 18 th May, 2020 over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 86.3°E, about 790 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 940 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1060 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move northnortheastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.