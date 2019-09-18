18 Sep 2019

Sub: Enhanced rainfall activity over Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

from Government of India
Published on 17 Sep 2019 View Original
Government of India
Earth System Science Organization
Ministry of Earth Sciences
India Meteorological Department

Press Release

Dated: 17th Sept, 2019 1830 hours IST

Current Meteorological conditions

 A cyclonic circulation lies over westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast and extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure area is likely to develop over westcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during next 3-4 days.

 An east-west trough across northern parts of peninsular India is likely to get activated during 18th-20th September. Rainfall recorded at 0830 hours IST of 17.09.2019 during past 24 hours (in cm): Ongole-10.4, Allagadda-17.8, Dornipadu-12.1 & Rudrabaram-13.0 in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Vikramgad-12.7, Matheran-10.4 & Sudhagad Pali-10.5 in Konkan & Goa.

Forecast & Warnings

 Under the above situation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Maharashtra state (probable isolated extremely heavy falls over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra & north Konkan) on 18th & 19th Sept.

 Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 2-3 days.

