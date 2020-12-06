India
Sub: Depression (remnant of cyclonic storm “BUREVI”) stationary over Gulf of Mannar since past 33 hours (Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 05-12-2020)
Government of India Ministry of Earth Sciences
India Meteorological Department
Yesterday's deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast weakened into a depression in the same evening (1730 hrs IST) over the same region. It is practically stationary since past 33 hours.
At 0830 hrs IST of today, the 05 th December, it lay over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 78.6°E, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram and 70 km west-southwest of Pamban. The associated wind speed is about 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph.
The depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.
Warnings:
(i) Rainfall
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry on 05th & 06th December.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Kerala & Mahe on 05th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala on 06th December.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Lakshadweep on 05th & 06th December.