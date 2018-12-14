14 Dec 2018

Sub: Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh Coast, Time of issue: 1330 hours IST, Dated:13-12-2018

Report
from Government of India
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (435.42 KB)

A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning (0530 IST) of today, the 13th December, 2018. It moved north-northwestwards during past 03 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 13th December, 2018 over southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 88.6°E, about 830 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1150 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1330 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during next 72 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.