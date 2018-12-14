Sub: Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-cyclone watch for Andhra Pradesh Coast, Time of issue: 1330 hours IST, Dated:13-12-2018

A depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning (0530 IST) of today, the 13th December, 2018. It moved north-northwestwards during past 03 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 13th December, 2018 over southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 88.6°E, about 830 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1150 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1330 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during next 72 hours.