Sub: Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a Cyclonic Storm: Pre-cyclone Watch for West Bengal and North Odisha coasts (Yellow Message). (Time of issue: 1230 hours IST, Dated: 16-05-2020)

Yesterday’s well marked low pressure area concentrated into a depression in the early morning of today and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 16 th May, 2020 over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 86.5°E, about 1060 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1220 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1310 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to intensify rapidly into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards initially till 17 th May and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast during 18th to 20 th May 2020.