08 Jan 2019

Sub: Depression over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal & Andaman Islands, Time of issue: 1330 hours IST Dated: 07-01-2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (379.02 KB)

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “PABUK” moved west-northwestwards and weakened into a deep depression over Andaman Sea around same noon. Moving further west-northwestwards, it crossed Andaman Islands as a deep depression with a wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 92.7°E, close to south of Port Blair during late evening (1830 and 2030 hours IST) of yesterday, the 6th January, 2019.

Further, it moved north-northwestwards and weakened into a depression in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 7th January, 2019. Thereafter, it moved nearly northwards and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining eastcentral BoB & Andaman Islands near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 92.0°E, about 150 km north-northwest of Port Blair. It is very likely to move northwards for some more time and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast. It is likely to weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Warnings:

(i) Heavy rainfall warning

Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman Islands during next 24 hours.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over southeast BoB, Andaman Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea & eastcentral BoB during next 06 hours and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over eastcentral BoB and adjoining Andaman Sea during subsequent 06 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea conditions is very likely to be rough to very rough over southeast BoB, around Andaman Islands during next 06 hours and rough to very rough over eastcentral BoB and adjoining Andaman Sea during next 12 hours.

(iv) Action suggested

Fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral BoB, north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast BoB during next 12 hours.

Next update will be issued tomorrow, the 8 th January, 2019 at 1300 hrs IST. Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in and www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in for further updates on the system.

