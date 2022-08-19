Sub: Depression over northwest & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal, Time of Issue: 0745 Hours IST Dated: 19.08.2022

Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over northeast and adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh & Myanmar coasts moved northwestwards concentrated into a Depression and lay centered 0530 hrs IST of today, the 19th August 2022, over northwest & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.5°N and longitude 89.7°E, about 310 km east-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), 250 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 210 km east-southeast of Sagar Islands.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Deep Depression during next 06 hours. Continuing to move in the same direction. It is likely to cross West Bengal and Odisha coast between Balasore & Sagar Islands around evening of today the 19th August, 2022. After landfall it would continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand towards north Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually.