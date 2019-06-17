Sub: Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood TIME OF ISSUE: 1900 HOURS IST DATED: 17.06.2019

The Depression over northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of about 16 kmph in last six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of 17 th June, 2019 near latitude 22.5°N and longitude 67.8°E over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood, about 135 km west-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat), 130 km west-southwest of Dwarka (Gujarat) and 220 km westsouthwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

The system is very likely to weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next six hours and move towards north Gujarat coast.