Sub: Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal – (Pre-Cyclone watch for Odisha – West Bengal coasts) TIME OF ISSUE: 2015 HOURS IST DATED: 23.05.2021

The Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 23rd May, 2021 near latitude 16.2°N and longitude 89.9°E, about 590 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 570 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 650 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha - West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.