Sub: Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea, Dated: 24-10-2019 (1330 hours IST)

Latest satellite imageries and Ship & Buoy observations indicate that a depression has formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, 2019 near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 70.4°E, about 360 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 490 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1750 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards till 25th October evening. Then it is very likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours.