25 Oct 2019

Sub: Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea, Dated: 24-10-2019 (1330 hours IST)

Report
from Government of India
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (439.83 KB)

Latest satellite imageries and Ship & Buoy observations indicate that a depression has formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, 2019 near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 70.4°E, about 360 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 490 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1750 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move east-northeastwards till 25th October evening. Then it is very likely to re-curve and move nearly westwards towards south Oman and adjoining Yemen coast with gradual intensification during subsequent 72 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.