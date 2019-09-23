Sub: Depression over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast

PRESS RELEASE-1

Time of issue: 1220 hours IST

Dated: 22-09-2019

Latest satellite imageries and surface observations indicate that a depression has formed over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian sea off Gujarat coast and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 22nd September, 2019 near latitude 19.8°N and longitude 69.4°E, about 150 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 610 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan) and 1220 km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman).

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 72 hours.

Warnings:

(i) Heavy rainfall warning:

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls is likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

(ii) Wind warning

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to prevail along & off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely to prevail over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea which is likely to become 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph from today, the 22nd evening. It is likely to become gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea from 23rd evening for subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to decrease thereafter gradually becoming squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea from 24th evening.

(iii) Sea condition

The sea condition is very likely to be very rough along & off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours. It is also very likely to be very rough over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea on 22nd and becoming very rough to high from 23rd evening for subsequent 24 hours. It would become very rough over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea from 23rd evening for subsequent 48 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

The fishermen are advised not to venture into eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian along & off Gujarat coast during next 48 hours. They are advised not to venture into eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next 48 hours and into westcentral & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea during 23rd evening and 25th.

The system is under continuous surveillance and concerned state governments are being informed regularly.

Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in, www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and www.mausam.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.