Sub: Depression over Eastcentral & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, Time of Issue: 2030 hours IST Dated: 24.09.2021

The well marked low pressure area over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 24th September 2021, over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 91.2°E, about 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 740 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during next 24 hours and westsouthwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of 26th September, 2021.