Sub: Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over eastcentral Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1145 hours IST, Dated: 25-10-2019

Yesterday’s depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved east-northeastwards and intensified into a deep depression in the same evening (1730 hours IST) over the same region. Moving further northeastwards, it intensified into cyclonic storm “KYARR” (pronounced as KYARR) in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 25th October over eastcentral Arabian Sea. It lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 25 th October, 2019 near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 71.6°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 210 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 370 km southsouthwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1870 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

' It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 12 hours and then move westnorthwestwards towards Oman coast during subsequent 5 days. It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours.