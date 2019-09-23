Sub: Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Hikaa” over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea

PRESS RELEASE-2

Time of issue: 1400 hours IST

Dated: 23-09-2019

Yesterday’s depression over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian sea off Gujarat coast moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression in the same evening (1730 hours IST). Thereafter, it moved nearly westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “HIKAA” in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today, the 23rd September over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 65.0°E, about 560km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 560 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 630 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

It is likely to intensify further during next 12 hours and weaken gradually from 24th morning. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a deep depression.