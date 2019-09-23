23 Sep 2019

Sub: Depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Hikaa” over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea

Report
from Government of India
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (480.16 KB)

PRESS RELEASE-2
Time of issue: 1400 hours IST
Dated: 23-09-2019

Yesterday’s depression over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Arabian sea off Gujarat coast moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a deep depression in the same evening (1730 hours IST). Thereafter, it moved nearly westwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “HIKAA” in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today, the 23rd September over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 20.3°N and longitude 65.0°E, about 560km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 560 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 630 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman).

It is likely to intensify further during next 12 hours and weaken gradually from 24th morning. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a deep depression.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.