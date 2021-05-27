Sub: Deep Depression (Remnant of „YAAS‟), weakened into a Depression over central parts of Jharkhand, Time of Issue: 1415 Hours IST dated: 27.05.2021

The Deep Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘YAAS’) over south Jharkhand moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 6 hours, weakened into a Depression and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 27 th May, 2021 over central parts of Jharkhand, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 85.5°E, about and 20 km east of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and 95 km southwest of Jamshedpur.

The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low pressure area during next 12 hours.